Audi’s electric Spanish driver Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-driver Lucas Cruz of Spain compete during Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally 2022 between the Saudi areas of al-Artawiya and al-Qaysumah, January 4, 2022. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 11 ― French investigators probing an explosion that badly injured a driver at the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia have concluded that it was caused by an improvised explosive device, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Investigators from France’s specialised anti-terror prosecutor’s office, alongside the domestic intelligence agency and police officers, visited the country after the blast and analysed the damaged car, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. ― AFP