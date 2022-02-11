FAM: Six countries keen to play friendlies with Harimau Malaya

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar confirmed that six teams have expressed their interest to play friendlies against the Harimau Malaya during the March 21-29 Fifa international window. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― The Fifa window for international matches next month will be new national head coach Kim Pan-gon’s first chance to test the Harimau Malaya’s strength ahead of the third round of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in June.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar confirmed that six teams have expressed their interest to play friendlies against the Harimau Malaya during the March 21-29 Fifa international window.

Without divulging the countries who are said to be keen, he pointed out that FAM would get Pan-gon’s views first before making a final decision.

“FAM will announce everything about the friendlies during a media conference together with Kim (Pan-gon) soon. For now, we have received offers from six countries but we cannot comment any further,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The media had previously quoted Thailand team manager Nualphan Lamsam as saying that the War Elephants planned to hold two friendlies against Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan in March but Mohd Saifuddin, when asked, refused to comment about it.

In another development, Mohd Saifuddin explained that the national Under-23 team had to leave for Phnom Penh, Cambodia today ― a day earlier than scheduled ― to compete in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Finals in Phnom Penh, Cambodia due to a request from the organisers. ― Bernama