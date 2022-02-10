TFC Sdn Bhd apologise to Penang FC over fight during Terengganu Mentri Besar’s Cup final

A fight between TFC II and Penang FC players broke out at the end of the first half of the tense final after TFC II player Ridzuan Razali was red carded by the referee. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, 10 Feb — Terengganu FC (TFC) Sdn Bhd have apologised to Penang FC over the fight incident during the final of the Terengganu Mentri Besar’s Cup tournament at the Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah here last night.

TFC Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer, Ab Rasid Jusoh said they regretted the incident and that it was unprofessional and embarrassing to the football industry.

“After the incident, the management of TFC Sdn Bhd met with the management of Penang FC to make an apology. We take heed of what happened and will ensure that such things do not happen again,” he said in a statement today.

A fight between TFC II and Penang FC players broke out at the end of the first half of the tense final after TFC II player Ridzuan Razali was red carded by the referee.

Thereafter, the Penang FC players refused to continue playing in the second half which forced the referee to award a 3-0 victory to TFC II. TFC II were leading 1-0 then.

“Our player was punished for assaulting one of the Penang FC players to the point of causing injury. We pray that the player does not suffer a serious injury and is able to continue his career as a professional player,” said Ab Rasid.

He added that the management of TFC Sdn Bhd will call up all the officials and players of TFC ll involved in the incident to get a full explanation of what transpired. — Bernama