Luge queen Geisenberger wins historic seventh Olympic medal

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning gold at the National Sliding Centre, Beijing, February 10, 2022. ― Reuters pic

YANQING, Feb 10 ― Natalie Geisenberger became the most decorated luge racer in Winter Olympics history today with a seventh Olympic medal as Germany completed the sweep with victory in the team relay.

German racers have now won all four luge events at the Beijing Games as Geisenberger backed up Tuesday’s victory in the women’s singles with gold in the relay.

Geisenberger won her sixth Olympic gold, which alongside a bronze she won in 2010, means she overtakes Italy’s Armin Zoeggeler, who won six Olympics medals before retiring in 2014.

The German quartet won the relay in a winning combined time of 3min 3.406sec ― just 0.080sec faster than the Austrians who took silver. Bronze went to Latvia who were 0.948sec back.

Alongside team-mates Johannes Ludwig, Tobias Wendlt and Tobias Arlt, Geisenberger helped to retain the relay team title the same quartet won in 2018.

Wendlt and Arlt are just behind Geisenberger’s tally with six Olympic luge gold medals each.

The pair have now won both men’s doubles and relay golds at three consecutive Winter Games.

Germany has won the relay gold at each of the three Winter Games that the event has been held. ― AFP