Gladbach dumped out of German Cup, Leipzig into quarters

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their second goal against Hansa Rostock with Christopher Nkunku at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig January 19, 2022— Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 20 — Hanover knocked Borussia Moenchengladbach out of the German Cup with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday to become the fourth second-tier side to reach the quarter-finals this week.

Teenage forward Maximilian Beier scored twice as Hanover joined Karlsruhe, Hamburg and St Pauli, who stunned Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Tuesday, in the last eight.

Sebastian Kerk also netted a penalty as Hanover made the quarters for the first time since 2007.

It was a second successive defeat in all competitions for Gladbach since beating Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in their first match after the winter break.

RB Leipzig had little trouble in progressing, though, seeing off Hansa Rostock 2-0.

Goals from Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo saw Leipzig maintain their bid for a first-ever major trophy.

The club have lost twice in the final before, to Bayern in 2019 and against Dortmund last season, and will now be the favourites this term.

Later on Wednesday, Hertha Berlin host capital-city rivals Union Berlin and Hoffenheim host Freiburg. — AFP