Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik, Soon Huat-Shevon Lai through to third round of BWF World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Two Malaysian pairs — Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles) and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie (mixed doubles) — cleared their second-round hurdles at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain yesterday.

Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron-Wooi Yik, the fourth seeds, needed 56 minutes to subdue China’s Ou Xuan Yi-Zhang Nan 21-18, 20-22, 21-16 at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín.

World number seven Aaron-Wooi Yik, who received a first-round bye, will meet another pair from China — world number 24 He Ji Ting-Tan Qiang -— for a spot in the last eight today.

The 16th-seeded Ji Ting-Tan Qiang had to come from behind to beat Callum Hemming-Steven Stallwood of England 16-21, 21-12, 21-12 in the previous round.

Meanwhile, professional mixed doubles pair Soon Huat-Shevon, who also received a first-round bye, had no problems ousting Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran 21-8, 21-13.

Soon Huat-Shevon will take on Hong Kong’s Yeung Ming Nok-Ng Tsz Yau, who were handed a ‘free pass’ following the withdrawal of former Malaysian pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying from the competition.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying had recently announced their parting of ways after a 13-year partnership. — Bernama