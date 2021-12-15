AFF Cup: Safawi-Akhyar-Luqman-Arif combination best bet to net goals against Indonesia, says Dollah Salleh

Muhammad Safawi Rasid, who has collected four goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Laos in the second match, has emerged as the national team’s top scorer with seven goals in three matches, while Muhammad Akhyar netted one goal in the opening match against Cambodia. — Picture from Facebook/FAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Former national coach Dollah Salleh is very much hoping that four new generation players of the Harimau Malaya — Muhammad Safawi Rasid (S), Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (A), Luqman Hakim Shamsudin (L) and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi (A) — will feature in Malaysia’s do-or-die match against Indonesia in the AFF Cup this Sunday.

He believes that the four are the best bet to win against the Garuda squad, thus bringing Malaysia to the semifinals of the 2020 edition of the Cup, which was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With their unique individual skills, Dollah said the S.A.L.A combination up front will have all the elements needed to break through Indonesia’s defence in Malaysia’s final Group B match at the Singapore National Stadium.

According to him, there were weaknesses in the way Indonesia defended based on their match against Cambodia which saw them conceding two goals and that this opportunity should be seized by the S.A.L.A quartet.

“So we have to take the opportunity there (at the stadium) because I know players like Safawi, Akhyar, Arif who are among my favourites and Luqman can create something. These four players have individual skills that, to me, are the best in Malaysia,” he told Bernama.

“So I’m sure they can do it and if these four players are featured, InsyaAllah (God willing) there will be no problem for us to get a victory against Indonesia,” said Dollah, who was a former national striker in the 80s and 90s.

Muhammad Safawi, who has collected four goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Laos in the second match, has emerged as the national team’s top scorer with seven goals in three matches, while Muhammad Akhyar netted one goal in the opening match against Cambodia.

Luqman Hakim and Arif Aiman have not made a name for themselves as scorers, but their role in Tan Cheng Hoe’s squad cannot be denied as they were instrumental in assists.

However, currently Muhammad Akhyar has still not been allowed to participate in the team’s training sessions as he is undergoing self-quarantine after being infected with Covid-19, which ends on Friday thus making him available to play in the match against Indonesia.

Malaysia’s chances of reaching the knockout stage now depends on the match against Indonesia after opening their campaign on the right footing with wins respectively over Cambodia (3-1) and Laos (4-0) before losing 0-3 to defending champions Vietnam.

“Our performance and record so far (against Indonesia) favours us and most certainly Cheng Hoe already has game plan to ensure victory over Indonesia,” said Dollah.

The Harimau Malaya, who currently have six points and are sitting in third place, have no choice but to seal a victory against Indonesia to secure a place in the semifinals, thus one step away from reaching their target of making the final.

Indonesia and Vietnam, who have also collected six points each and are in the top two in the group as they have played one match less, will meet at the Bishan Stadium tonight where a victory will brighten the chances of either to enter the semifinals. — Bernama