Spurs game against Rennes called off due to Covid-19

LONDON, Dec 9 — Tottenham Hotspur’s home Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday has been called off due to the number of coronavirus cases in the Spurs squad, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Coach Antonio Conte confirmed earlier that there had been 13 positive cases at Tottenham, eight players and five members of staff.

“We can confirm that our Uefa Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow after a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club, the statement read,” Tottenham said.

“Discussions are ongoing with Uefa and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.

“Additionally, the club has been advised to close the first team area of its training centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.”

It was unclear whether other Spurs games will be affected.

They are scheduled to play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, Leicester City on Dec. 16 and Liverpool on Dec. 19.

“The situation makes me very upset because the situation is serious,” Conte told a news conference on Wednesday.

“It’s contagious and there is a big infection. Now we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what will happen.

“Every day, we are having more positives. This is not a good situation.” — Reuters