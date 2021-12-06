Peng Soon-Liu Ying withdraw from BWF World Championships meet

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia in action against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo July 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Badminton fans can forget about watching Malaysian mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying in action in the BWF World Championships 2021 as they have pulled out from the competition just six days before it kicks off in Huelva, Spain.

Lamenting their decision to withdraw, the 32-year-old Liu Ying cited the age factor, fitness and the increase in Covid-19 cases worldwide as the main reason for throwing in the towel.

“After weighing the pros and cons, we decided to withdraw from the competition. I know the World Championships means a lot to every shuttler.

“I’m really sorry for not being able to fight again. I really can’t hold on this time,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Liu Ying thanked sponsors for all their support in making sure that they were still able to compete in the previous competition.

The Rio 2016 silver medallists have been given a “bye” in the first round of the world meet, which will be held in Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín from Sunday until December 19.

The withdrawal of the professional duo means that the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 was their last tournament for this year.

The world number nine pair lost to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 8-21, 18-21 in the semi-finals. — Bernama