Uefa's new charter urges clubs to teach players and staff about concussion

As part of the Uefa charter, clubs and national teams are being urged to provide education sessions to brief players, coaches and staff about concussion procedures. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Nov 30 ― Uefa has launched a concussion charter in a further measure to safeguard players sustaining blows to the head, European football's governing body said yesterday.

The charter, drawn up by the Uefa Medical Committee, is aimed at educating players, coaches, referees, doctors and the public about the dangers of concussion in football.

As part of the charter, clubs and national teams are being urged to provide education sessions to brief players, coaches and staff about concussion procedures.

“Concussion is undoubtedly a serious injury which needs to be managed and treated properly,” Tim Meyer, Uefa Medical Committee chairman, said in a statement.

“Although research studies report a low incidence in football, everyone should know how to react and what to do in the event of a concussion on the pitch.

“By signing this charter, clubs and national teams will demonstrate their support for Uefa's concussion awareness activities ― and take a considerable step forward in helping to protect their players.”

Uefa launched a concussion awareness campaign in October 2019 and, following that, lawmakers the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved trials for concussion substitutes until the end of July 2022. ― Reuters