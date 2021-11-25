Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin upset Olympic champions for Indonesia Open quarterfinal slot

Ranked 19th in the world, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani swept aside the tournament’s third seeds and world number three 21-15, 23-21 in 37 minutes at Bali International Convention Centre in Nusa Dua. — Badminton Photo pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — National men’s badminton doubles Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani created a sensational feat when they eliminated 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallists, Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin in the second round of Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali today.

This is also the second consecutive defeat for the top pair from Taiwan after they were overpowered by Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2021 also held in Bali last Saturday.

Ranked 19th in the world, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin swept aside the tournament’s third seeds and world number three 21-15, 23-21 in 37 minutes at Bali International Convention Centre in Nusa Dua.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will meet the winners of the clash between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kang Minhyuk-Seo Seungjae of South Korea in the quarter-finals.

At the same time, Aaron-Wooi Yik surprisingly lost to compatriot professional pair of Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 14-21, 17-21 in 29 minutes in the second round.

With the result, Aaron-Wooi Yik were forced to wait for another tournament to clinch their first major title for this year while Yew Sin-Ee Yi would be meeting world number one pair and hosts, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the quarter-finals.

The host doubles pair who are also the top seeds of the championship subdued South Koreans Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho 12-21, 21-19, 21-18.

Meanwhile, the national women’s doubles camp ended their challenge when all three pairs were shown the exit in the second round.

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah who were seeded eighth lost 21-14, 20-22, 17-21 to an Indonesian non-seeded pair, Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi while Lee Meng Yean-Yap Cheng Wen and Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien failed to advance further.

Men Yean-Cheng Wen went down tamely to fifth seeds, Gabriela Stoeva-Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 14-21, 15-21 while Vivian-Chiew Sien fought hard before surrendering 26-24, 12-21, 11-21 to third seeds, Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand.

In the mixed doubles, the national professional pair of Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying booked their quarter-final slot and will meet South Koreans, Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won after trouncing Germans, Jones Ralfy Jansen-Linda Efler 21-9, 21-13 in the second round.

At the same time, another two national mixed doubles pairs, Cheng Tan Jie-Peck Yen Wei will be battling top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing are facing hosts pair Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso for a quarter-final slot. — Bernama