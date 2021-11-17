Malaysia Cup: Coach Zainal confident Melaka can seal historic semi-final spot

File picture of Kedah and Melaka United players during a Super League match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras October 5, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 17 — Melaka United FC coach Zainal Abidin Hassan is confident his team can make history by confirming their Malaysia Cup semi-final ticket when the quarter-final return leg tie against Sabah FC is held at their home ground, Hang Jebat Stadium, tomorrow night.

He has reminded his men, who have a slim 1-0 lead from the first-leg of the quarter-finals, not to be complacent and to cut down on their mistakes for the return leg clash.

“Our confidence is sky high but I have no doubt that Sabah have other ideas and will provide us with a stiff test.

“There is no denying that Sabah’s coach, Datuk Ong Kim Swee, has made a difference to the team but I have already instructed my players on what they have to do to ensure qualification,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The 60-year-old Zainal is also relieved that his players are all free from injuries and in the best possible shape physically and mentally.

“I’m unlikely to make too many changes, maybe just one or two players,” he said.

For the record, Melaka’s best achievement in the Malaysia Cup, which is the oldest football tournament in Southeast Asia, was reaching the quarter-finals in 2017 and 2019. — Bernama