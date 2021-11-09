Malaysia Cup: Terengganu FC out to maintain unbeaten run in group stage, says coach

TFC chief coach Nafuzi Zain said the team would be aiming for a win in their sixth and final group match to bring their unbeaten record into the knock-out stage of the tournament. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 9 — Unbeaten Terengganu FC (TFC) will not take it easy against Kuching City FC (KCFC) in their Malaysia Cup Group B match in Kuching tomorrow despite having already qualified for the quarter-finals.

TFC chief coach Nafuzi Zain said the team would be aiming for a win in their sixth and final group match to bring their unbeaten record into the knock-out stage of the tournament.

He said the match also holds a special meaning for him as The Cats are coached by Irfan Bakti Abu Salim, the most senior coach in the Malaysia Cup.

“Our mission to Kuching is to win. For sure, I feel excited each time I’m up against my mentor (Irfan Bakti), as we have a good relationship and frequently exchange views.

“But the Turtles are not willing to let anyone spoil our unbeaten run, especially in front of their own fans,” he told Bernama today.

However, Nafuzi said he would not be relying on the usual key players and would make a minor reshuffle to give all his players adequate match time.

Several players who saw action in Selangor last Monday would be rested to give others a chance, he said.

“However, our defence will still feature Argzim (Redzovic) because Carli (De Murga) is recovering from injury,” he added. — Bernama