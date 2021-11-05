Can Pochettino get all-star PSG to fulfil potential?

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino during a match against Metz at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France, April 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Nov 5 — Mauricio Pochettino has Paris Saint-Germain cruising in Ligue 1 and on course to qualify for the Champions League last 16, and yet the Argentine is still struggling to get the best out of an all-star team in the French capital.

It has become a pattern with Pochettino’s PSG, who have had to come from behind to win three of their last four home games in Ligue 1 and also recovered from losing positions in both legs of their recent Champions League double-header against RB Leipzig.

Sitting eight points clear at the top after just 12 games, PSG are on course to reclaim the French title they lost to Lille last season.

However they have found themselves behind in four league games in total before coming back to take all three points.

Wins against Lyon, Metz, Angers and Lille were all achieved with goals in the 87th minute or later.

At home to Leipzig they were 2-1 down before a Lionel Messi brace helped them win 3-2.

In Germany on Wednesday, with Messi out injured, Pochettino’s team went behind, came back to lead 2-1 but then conceded a last-gasp penalty and drew 2-2.

That result ceded the advantage in their Champions League group to Manchester City, although the Qatar-owned club are on the brink of reaching the last 16.

And yet they are not playing well.

Despite the stars, the football is not seductive. The fighting spirit and the never-say-die attitude exemplified by so many late goals are admirable qualities, but Pochettino is struggling to put his stamp on a team that can be expected to perform better given their resources.

Kylian Mbappe wasted several great chances against Leipzig. Neymar’s only goal this season was a penalty. Messi has scored three times in Europe but has rarely featured in Ligue 1.

“It is obvious that we are not yet where we want to be,” said PSG sporting director Leonardo last weekend.

“What I don’t really like is the way the team is judged and the unwarranted criticism of the coach and the players who were signed this year.”

Leonardo added: “We will see where we are at the end of the season. We want to win the Champions League and we have the means to do it, I’m convinced.”

Pochettino, who was appointed in January to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel, takes PSG to struggling Bordeaux this weekend.

Player to watch: Andy DelortFrench-born Algerian international striker Delort started the season as the Montpellier captain before being sold along the Mediterranean coast to Nice in late August for a reported €10 million (RM48 million).

Having scored 15 Ligue 1 goals last season, the 30-year-old had netted twice in three games for Montpellier this season and already has five goals for his new club, who lie second in the table behind PSG.

Delort, who had a brief spell at Wigan Athletic in the English Championship in 2014/15, bagged a second-half brace as Nice won at Angers last weekend and on Sunday he will come up against his former team as Montpellier visit the Cote d’Azur.

Key stats

8 — The number of goals scored by Ligue 1’s leading marksman, Lille’s Jonathan David. The Canadian also scored in Tuesday’s Champions League win at Sevilla. He is set to make his 50th Ligue 1 appearance when Lille play Angers.

12 — Bordeaux, who have just 12 points after 12 games, have not won any of their last 12 league meetings with PSG.

14 — Bottom side Saint-Etienne have not won in 14 Ligue 1 games, the longest winless run in their top-flight history.

Fixtures (kick-offs GMT)

Friday

Lens v Troyes (2000)

Saturday

Lille v Angers (1600), Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain (2000)

Sunday

Marseille v Metz (1200), Lorient v Brest, Nantes v Strasbourg, Reims v Monaco, Saint-Etienne v Clermont (all 1400), Nice v Montpellier (1600), Rennes v Lyon (1945) — AFP