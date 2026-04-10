KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — If you’re eight, 15 or even 30 and wondering whether to pick up tennis or pickleball, tennis great Andre Agassi has a surprisingly clear answer — start with the harder path.

Speaking exclusively to Malay Mail during his visit for the 2026 JOOLA Titans Tour, the eight-time Grand Slam champion said tennis remains the ideal foundation, particularly for younger players.

“If you’re eight years old, start with tennis because it’s the hardest Mount Everest of racquet sports that exist,” he said.

“You can always shift into something else when you’re 13, 14.”

Agassi explained that the technical demands of tennis build a strong base that can later translate into other racquet sports — especially pickleball, which continues to surge globally.

“The perfect combination to be a great pickleball player is tennis and ping-pong,” he said.

“I think these two combinations are really special for the skill sets required for pickleball.”

However, for older beginners, the equation changes.

For those picking up a racquet sport later in life — particularly in their 20s and 30s — Agassi acknowledged that tennis can be a steeper, and sometimes frustrating, learning curve.

“If you’re healthy and you’re 30 years old, tennis is a lot of fun too, but it will take you a full year before you start to really enjoy it,” he said.

Pickleball, on the other hand, offers a quicker payoff.

“I think pickleball you can enjoy immediately,” he added.

“So it depends who you are, what your environment is, who your friends are… it’s 50-50.”

Agassi said the accessibility of pickleball is one of the key reasons behind its explosive growth, particularly among new players who may find tennis intimidating.

“If you love tennis, do it,” he said.

“But if you’re intimidated by tennis, take on pickleball.”

Reflecting on his own journey, Agassi admitted he never had the luxury of choice when it came to tennis.

“For me, tennis was my life. It wasn’t my choice,” he said.

“But I’m glad I started with tennis because it allowed me to take on pickleball at a later point.”

Still, he added with a smile, “I do wish I started pickleball earlier.”

Agassi, who has become one of the sport’s most recognisable ambassadors, said pickleball’s rapid growth — particularly in Asia — shows no signs of slowing.

“We’re at the infancy of the growth of pickleball from a participation perspective,” he said.

At the same time, he believes tennis continues to thrive alongside it, with increasing participation and tournaments across the region.

“I think it’s growing dramatically,” he said of tennis in Asia.

“And it’s only going to push the growth of tennis here, too.”

For Agassi, the takeaway is simple — there is no wrong choice.

Only the one that keeps you playing.