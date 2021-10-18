Report: Raducanu to train with Konta's former coach this week

Emma Raducanu hits a shot against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California October 8, 2021. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 — US Open champion Emma Raducanu will train with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril this week as the 18-year-old looks for a mentor to guide her during the next phase of her career, British media reported.

Raducanu, who stunned the sporting world when she won the Flushing Meadows title as a qualifier without dropping a set, announced after the Grand Slam that she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson.

She withdrew from this week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow after a second-round defeat at the Indian Wells tournament — her first match since winning the US Open crown.

Former player Jeremy Bates had stepped in to help Raducanu during the tournament in Southern California.

Spaniard Carril helped Konta become the first British woman in 32 years to be ranked in the world's top 10.

The pair stopped working together in 2016 and the 44-year-old Carril has since had stints working with the Lawn Tennis Association.

He has also assisted British players, including Katie Swan and Jay Clarke, reports added.

Raducanu had parted ways with prominent coach Nigel Sears after Wimbledon in favour of her youth coach Richardson.

She is scheduled to take part in events in Romania and Austria before the end of the season. — Reuters