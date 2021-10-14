Hernan Crespo leaves Sao Paulo as coach after eight months

Sao Paulo coach Hernan Crespo reacts during the match against Fluminense at Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro September 12, 2021. — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 — Sao Paulo have parted ways with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo “by mutual accord”, the Brazilian club said on Wednesday.

Former Argentina striker Crespo took over in February after a successful spell with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina and led Sao Paulo to the state championship in May, their first since 2005.

But the club have struggled in the Serie A and currently sit 13th in the 20-team league with just six wins from 25 games.

In a bid to limit clubs hiring and firing coaches — some clubs would use as many as four each season - the Brazilian Football Confederation announced last year that clubs could only fire one coach each season.

However, a loophole allows them to get round that rule if changes are made “by mutual accord”, leading to a string of such announcements this season. — Reuters