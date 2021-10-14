Barca defender Araujo an injury doubt for Clasico

Uruguay’s Ronald Araujo in action with Argentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez during the World Cup South American Qualifiers at El Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MADRID, Oct 14 — Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has sustained a hamstring injury, the club confirmed today, making him a doubt for next week’s important games against Dynamo Kiev and Real Madrid.

“Tests undertaken this morning confirmed that first team player, Ronald Araujo, has a right hamstring injury, making him unavailable for selection. The medical team will monitor how his injury evolves,” the club said in a statement.

Araujo has played nine games for Barcelona this season and the Uruguayan has become one of the team’s most reliable defenders.

The 22-year-old will be out of Sunday’s La Liga match away at Valencia and it would be a significant blow if he also misses the Champions League game against Kiev on Wednesday and the Clasico four days later.

Barcelona cannot afford another slip-up in midweek, after losing both of their opening Champions League games in Group E to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

And they already trail Real Madrid by five points in La Liga, albeit having played one game fewer. — AFP