Injured Verratti ruled out of PSG’s Champions League opener

Italy’s midfielder Marco Verratti (left) and Italy’s forward Lorenzo Insigne (centre) fight for the ball with Switzerland’s midfielder Denis Zakaria during the World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Switzerland and Italy, September 5, 2021 at St Jakob-Park stadium in Basel. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Sept 14 ― Paris Saint-Germain face Club Brugge in their Champions League opener tomorrow without Marco Verratti after the midfielder picked up an injury during the World Cup qualifier window with Italy.

The European champion is suffering from “a bruised left knee” his club said and is facing at least 10 days on the sidelines.

He will also miss the weekend Ligue 1 outing against Lyon and possibly PSG’s second Champions League run out against Manchester City on September 28.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to give Lionel Messi his first start since the Argentinian superstar’s move from Barcelona.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are also due to start in the Group A clash in Belgium.

Aside from Verratti, Pochettino must also do without the services of Angel Di Maria, suspended over his red card for stamping on Fernandinho’s foot against Man City in last season’s semi-final, and Sergio Ramos.

The former Real Madrid captain is recovering from a calf injury and has yet to appear for his new club.

PSG face Brugge on a run of five wins in Ligue 1. ― AFP