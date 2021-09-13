Kedah finish second in Super League after routing Melaka United

Kedah striker Tchetche Kipre (left) celebrates after scoring against Melaka United at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar September 12, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC confirmed their second-place finish in the Super League for the second consecutive season with a stylish 4-1 win over Melaka United in their final match played at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar last night.

The win also secured their place in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup next season, ending the three-way tussle for the sole spot with Penang FC and Terengganu FC (TFC) after both teams drew 2-2 in their match at the City Stadium in George Town.

In the match in Alor Setar, striker Tchetche Kipre scored Kedah’s first two goals in the 24th and 31st minutes before Melaka United FC striker Adriano Narcizo closed the gap in the 50th minute.

Aidil Sharin Sahak's squad clinched their victory with two goals in two minutes through captain Baddrol Bakhtiar and youngster Muhammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin in the 67th and 69th minutes respectively.

KDA FC emerged runners-up with 43 points, two points ahead of Penang FC while TFC had to settle with fourth place with 38 points.

At the City Stadium, Penang’s determination, despite having to play with 10 players as early as the 13th minute, to grab three points was shattered at the end of the match after TFC midfielder Lee Tuck blasted home the equaliser in the 80th minute.

Penang lost their defender Abdul Latiff Suhaimi who was shown the red card after fouling Endrik Dos Santos in the penalty box, but Dos Santos fluffed his spotkick.

TFC captain Argzim Redzovic, however, scored in the 25th minute to break the deadlock, but Penang FC equalised through a Sheriddin Boboev goal in the 40th minute before striker Anselmo Da Silva’s header in first half added time gave Penang a 2-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC clinched a 2-1 victory over Selangor FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) with import striker from Nigeria Ifedayo Olusegun confirming himself as the top scorer in the Super League with a total of 26 goals.

Olusegun scored a penalty kick in added time in the first half to level the score at 1-1 after Khyril Muhyeen Zambri's opening goal in the 21st minute, but Muhammad Syahmi Zamri's goal in the 62nd minute ensured all three points for PJ City FC.

Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) closed the season with a 2-1 victory over Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, which was also their 18th victory out of 22 matches this season.

It was unfortunate for the visitors when defender Nik Mohd Shahrul Azim Abdul Halim conceded an own goal in the 70th minute after the team tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from midfielder Muhammad Izreen in the 25th minute, cancelling Muhamad Nazmi Faiz Mansor's opener in the 16th minute.

Meanwhile, Perak FC and UiTM FC who have been relegated to the Premier League next season, both registered wins in their final game of the season.

Perak FC beat Sabah FC 2-0 at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, while UiTM FC recorded a 1-0 victory over Sri Pahang FC at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam. — Bernama