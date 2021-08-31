West Ham sign Croatian playmaker Vlasic

Croatia’s Nikola Vlasic, 23, makes a return to the English top flight where he spent one season with Everton in 2017-18. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 31 — West Ham United have signed Croatian attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic from Russian side CSKA Moscow on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club said today.

West Ham did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the London club agreed a fee of €30 million (RM148 million) plus €9 million in add-ons for Vlasic, who has 26 caps for Croatia and also scored at Euro 2020.

Vlasic, 23, makes a return to the English top flight where he spent one season with Everton in 2017-18.

“A teenage prodigy with Hajduk Split, Vlasic has already played more than 250 senior matches, scored 33 goals and assisted 21 more for CSKA over the previous three seasons, and was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020,” West Ham said in a statement.

“The player has been extensively scouted and the creative attacker will add top-class quality and experience to David Moyes’ squad.”

West Ham have had a bright start under Moyes and sit second in the standings after three games, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Moyes’ side next play Southampton on September 11 when the league resumes after the international break. — Reuters