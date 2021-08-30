Paralympic medal rewards to stay despite many winning, says minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu waves as he leaves Istana Negara after taking his oath of office in Kuala Lumpur, August 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu promised that the incentive for medal winners at the 2020 Paralympic Games will remain and will not be reduced.

He said their victories brought glory to Malaysia at international level and their efforts were more valuable than the rewards they received.

“Of course, when we have already introduced a policy, we will continue with what was decided. It will also spur athletes who are competing at the Tokyo Paralympics, and it is something that will make all Malaysians proud.

“Currently, I don’t see why it will be reduced (just because there are many medallists). But we do hope more athletes will triumph,” he said at his first media conference after starting his official work day with his deputy Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker at Menara KBS here today.

Under the Sports Victory Prize Scheme Incentive (Shakam), every athlete who wins a gold medal at the Olympics or Paralympics will receive an incentive of RM1 million, followed by RM300,000 for silver and RM100,000 for bronze.

Medalists also eligible for a lifetime monthly pension of RM5,000 for gold, RM3,000 for silver and RM2,000 for bronze.

Ahmad Faizal and Ti were among the ministers and deputy ministers who were sworn into office earlier before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal stressed that he was not in a hurry to change existing policies at the ministry which might impact athletes following a change in leadership, and he would rather focus on achieving the goals of ensuring athletes return with medals from international championships.

“What we need to do is to fix what exists, improve on the good and adapt what is needed according to current times, that’s what we’ll do. Athletes’ achievements do not happen overnight, it began five or 10 years ago,” he said.

He said that although Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had emphasised on the importance of achievements within the first 100 days, he and his deputy are responsible for planning the strategy for the success of youth and sports far beyond the general election and the upcoming Olympics.

When asked about the plight of sport industry players, including operators of gymnasiums, badminton courts, futsal and swimming pool complexes, and when they would be able to resume operations, he said it is expected to be resolved soon after obtaining the green light from the National Security Council and the Health Ministry. — Bernama