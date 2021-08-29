West Ham sign Zouma from Chelsea to bolster leaky defence

West Ham on Saturday completed the signing of French defender Kurt Zouma from Premier League rivals Chelsea .— Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 29 — West Ham on Saturday completed the signing of French defender Kurt Zouma from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £25 million (RM144 million).

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract after leaving Stamford Bridge where he won two Premier League titles and a Champions League winners’ medal.

“I’m very happy and very proud,” Zouma told West Ham TV.

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.”

West Ham lead the Premier League table but have conceded five goals in their three matches so far after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

“I am delighted to welcome Kurt to West Ham United,” said West Ham boss David Moyes.

“He is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I am very happy that he is now our player.” — AFP