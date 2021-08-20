Brighton boss Potter urges players to get vaccinated after family member's Covid death

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter advises players to get vaccinated against Covid-19. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 20 ― Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has encouraged players to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after losing a family member to the disease.

The number of positive tests in the Premier League have been on the rise recently, with 11 new cases reported in the latest round of testing on Monday.

“I've had first-hand experience of a family member that wasn't vaccinated and unfortunately lost their life with the illness,” Potter said ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Watford.

“He was 48 ― not the same age as the players of course, but young with two kids, so it's tragic.

“I would advise (vaccination) because I don't want anybody else to go through that,” Potter added.

“It was devastating to go through and witness, and tragic for the family. It was last week, unfortunately. It was a quick illness, (he) responded badly to it and went downhill really quickly.” ― Reuters