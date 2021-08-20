Bournemouth sign defender Cahill on free transfer

Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill celebrates scoring their second goal against Newcastle United with teammates at St James’ Park, Newcastle February 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 20 ― Former England international Gary Cahill has joined second-tier side AFC Bournemouth on a one-year deal after his contract with Crystal Palace expired at the end of last season, the Championship club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Premier League club Palace after signing on a free transfer following his release from Chelsea in 2019.

Cahill enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League as well as two Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Capped 61 times, Cahill appeared at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. ― Reuters



