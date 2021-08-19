SIC announces cancellation of Malaysia MotoGP 2021

File picture of Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo performing a wheelie during the MotoGP pre-season winter test at the Sepang International Circuit February 8, 2020. The Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2021, which was scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24, has been cancelled. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2021, which was scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24, has been cancelled.

In a statement today, the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) announced the cancellation, without clearly specifying the reason.

“Earlier this year, the MotoGPTM Sepang Official Test and the Shakedown Test set to take place in February were also affected,” read the statement,

The tests had been cancelled due to concerns regarding rising Covid-19 cases.

“Despite the setbacks, SIC remains optimistic and looks forward to featuring this prestigious race again in the 2022 calendar,” it added.

The last Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix occurred in 2019, with the MotoGP race won by Spanish rider Maverick Vinales.

The following year’s race was cancelled, also due to Covid-19 concerns.