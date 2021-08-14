Super League: Kedah Darul Aman FC go down to Selangor FC at home

Hosts Kedah Darul Aman FC lost 2-4 to Selangor FC in their Super League match last night. ― Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 14 ― Kedah Darul Aman FC failed to collect three points at home after losing 2-4 to Selangor FC in their Super League match at Darul Aman Stadium last night.

The hosts went ahead in the 23rd minute thanks to a soaring shot by sensational striker, Kpah Sean Sherman, that beat Selangor keeper Sikh Izhan Nazreel Sikh Azman.

Selangor only needed four minutes to equalise when referee Muhammad Nazmi Nasaruddin awarded them a penalty kick for a handball by Kedah player Renan Da Silva Alves, which earned him a red card.

The penalty was converted by Ifedayo Olusegun Patrick Omosuyi, and two minutes later, Selangor took the lead with young player Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri pushing in a cross from Hein Htet Aung into the left corner of Kedah’s goal.

Shocked into action, Aidil Sharin Sahak’s men counterattacked and finally managed to tie the match again as Anumanthan Mohan Kumar headed in a corner kick by Rabih Ataya in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, the home team put on a valiant effort against Selangor, even as they were down to 10 men, but failed to stop Ifedayo Olusegun, who celebrated a hattrick when he scored his second goal in the 74th minute and finally his third, in the 90th minute, to end the match 2-4. ― Bernama