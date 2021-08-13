Southampton’s Vestergaard set to join Leicester, says Hasenhuttl

Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard celebrates scoring their third goal against Chelsea October 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 13 — Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard is set to complete a move to fellow Premier League side Leicester City subject to a medical, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed.

British media reported that a deal worth £15 million (RM87.7 million) has been agreed for the 29-year-old Denmark international, who joined Southampton from Borussia Moenchengladbach three years ago.

Vestergaard played in all six of Denmark’s games at the European Championship in July as they reached the semi-finals, where they lost 2-1 to England at Wembley.

“He is doing the medical check, and when that is done, the deal is done,” Hasenhuttl told a news conference on Thursday.

“He will go to Leicester, then it is for us to replace him and this is what we will do in the future.

“We’ve made the squad bigger, with players with a future at this club. There is still one position to fill because we have lost Jannik.”

Hasenhuttl has strengthened Southampton’s forward line after last season’s top scorer Danny Ings joined Aston Villa earlier this month, signing Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers and Armando Broja on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Southampton, who finished 15th last season, begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton on Saturday. — AFP