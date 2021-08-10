Donnarumma thrilled at prospect of Messi joining him at PSG

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates with teammates after winning the Uefa Euro 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London July 11, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 10 ― Paris St Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma says he is excited at the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi next season, after Barcelona announced that the Argentina great’s contract would not be renewed.

Messi bade a tearful farewell to the Spanish club where he has spent his entire career on Sunday, and confirmed that he was in talks with PSG about a possible move.

The 34-year-old would be the biggest capture yet of an eye-catching transfer window where PSG have already signed Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum.

“I am happy if he comes to Paris,” Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament Donnarumma told Sky Italia.

“He is the best player in the world, I am excited and happy at the thought of having him in the team.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side began their bid to reclaim the Ligue 1 title from Lille with a 2-1 win at Troyes on Saturday. ― Reuters