Cardiff City appoint Berjaya’s Abdul Jalil as non-executive director

The Wales-based club announced that Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed would help to direct the club in all strategic decision making and planning, as well as work closely with owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan, chairman Mehmet Dalman and executive director and CEO Ken Choo. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Berjaya Corporation Group chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed has been appointed Cardiff City Football Club’s non-executive director of the club’s board.

The Wales-based club announced that Jalil would help to direct the club in all strategic decision making and planning, as well as work closely with owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan, chairman Mehmet Dalman and executive director and CEO Ken Choo.

“Jalil has 18 years of distinguished investment career globally, with firms such as Abrdn & Invesco in senior leadership roles in Europe and Asia. Jalil was also Group CEO of Malaysia’s state investment fund, PNB, the youngest to helm the role at 37-year-old.

“We’re confident that City supporters will join the board and club in welcoming Jalil to this role and look forward to a successful and prosperous future together,” Cardiff City said in a statement on its official website.

Meanwhile, Jalil tweeted that he was privileged and honoured to be involved in a sport he truly loves.

“Gutted I cannot be there due to travel restriction but will be cheering on from afar,” he tweeted.

The Bluebirds will spend another year in the Championship, the second tier of English Football, after finishing eighth in the 24-team competition last season. — Bernama