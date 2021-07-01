De Bruyne, Eden Hazard absent from Belgium training ahead of Italy clash

Belgium’s forward Eden Hazard and Belgium’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne attend a training session in Tubize June 24, 2021 as part of the Uefa Euro 2020 football competition. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, July 1 — Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard today were both absent from Belgium’s final training session before their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy.

Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium’s 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.

De Bruyne is struggling with an ankle ligament injury while Hazard has a hamstring problem, although the Real Madrid forward did participate in part of training yesterday, according to Belgian media.

On Monday, coach Roberto Martinez said both players were “50/50” to feature against Italy in Munich tomorrow.

“Kevin and Eden probably won’t get 100 per cent fit, but we will use every day to get them as fit as possible,” he said.

Belgium are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1980, when they lost to West Germany in the final. — AFP