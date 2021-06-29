Frank de Boer quits as Dutch coach after Euro 2020 elimination

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer’s resignation came after an evaluation of the team’s performance that followed the defeat in Budapest, where the Dutch had been expected to win. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, June 29 — Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has resigned, two days after his side were beaten 2-0 by the Czech Republic and eliminated in the last 16 of the European Championship.

It came after an evaluation of the team’s performance that followed the defeat in Budapest, where the Dutch had been expected to win.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said De Boer was discussing the terms of his departure.

De Boer took over as successor to Ronald Koeman last year, and won eight of his 15 games in charge. — Reuters