Malaysian professional golfers Gavin Green, Kelly Tan qualify for Tokyo Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Two national professional golfers, Gavin Kyle Green and Kelly Tan, today officially qualified in their respective events for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA), in a statement, said Gavin, who is currently in Germany preparing for the BMW International Open this weekend, has qualified after ranking 56th out of 60 golfers on the Olympic Ranking at the end of the qualification period yesterday.

The Tokyo Olympics will be his second appearance at the world’s biggest sporting event after the Rio 2016 edition.

“Representing the country is always an honour and doing it on the Olympic stage for a second time is even more special. I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Gavin, 27, in the statement.

The statement said Gavin has steadily earned points from the European Tour events as soon as the Tour started after the worldwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic early this year, and his best performance was in the Saudi International in February where he finished third.

The statement said it is safe to say that Kelly, 27, will also qualify for the Olympics for the second consecutive time as she currently sits comfortably in the 41st position in the Olympic Ranking ahead of the cut-off date on June 28.

“They have worked hard despite the challenges faced during the pandemic to maintain and improve their position in the Olympic Ranking to qualify for the second time,” said MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor in the statement.

“My team and I at MGA would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to Gavin Green and Kelly Tan for persevering to earn points after points to finally make it to Tokyo Olympic,” he added.

In the statement, Mohd Anwar also thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the financial grants given to both athletes.

The Tokyo Olympics golf competition will be held in the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, from July 29 to August 1 for men and August 4 to 7 for women. — Bernama

Gavin Kyle Green of of Malaysia tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament, the US PGA Tour’s first foray into South Korea, at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island on October 19, 2017. — AFP pic