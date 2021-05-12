Liverpool’s Van Dijk says he will skip Euros to focus on knee rehab

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk walks off after sustaining an injury before being substituted during the Premier League match Everton v Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool, October 17, 2020. — Pool pic via Reuters

MAY 12 — Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has said he has made the difficult decision to skip next month’s European Championship in a bid to fully recover from his season-ending knee injury.

Van Dijk, who was injured in the Premier League Merseyside derby against Everton in October, has been sidelined ever since after undergoing surgery and the 29-year-old said he was “gutted” to miss out on the Euros.

“With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season,” the Dutch defender told the Liverpool website.

“Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it.”

Netherlands are in Group C along with Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, and are scheduled to play their three group games in Amsterdam. — Reuters