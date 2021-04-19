PJ City, Penang FC share spoils as Selangor sink Melaka United in comeback win

Melaka United FC Stefan Nikolic (right) in action against Selangor FC’s Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka April 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC and Penang FC played to a 1-1 draw in their 2021 Super League match at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium here tonight.

The hosts, a squad fully comprising local players, opened their account with goal in the 39th minute after former national player Mahali Jasuli forced Penang FC custodian Tian Keat See out of his box before threading a short pass to V. Ruventhiran who only had to make sure the ball hit the net.

However, Trucha Thomas’ team, consisting of four import players, came back strongly to equalise just three minutes into the second half after Brazilian import striker Casagrande headed in a free kick taken by compatriot Endrick dos Santos.

In another Super League match, visitors Selangor twice came back from behind to defeat Melaka 3-2 at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Melaka United had gone ahead through Montenegro import forward Stefan Nikolic during added time of the first half before the Red Giants equalised six minutes into the second half.

Zainal Abidin Hassan’s squad once again went ahead through Ahmad Syamim Yahya’s goal in the 58th minute, but Selangor once again clawed back with an Ifedayo 70th minute equalising goal before clinching all three points through Muhammad Syahmi Safari’s winning goal in the 88th minute.

Today's results saw Penang FC remain in fourth place with 16 points, followed by Selangor FC in fifth (14), PJ City in seventh place (11 points) and Melaka United in 10th place with seven points.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, a brace by former national forward Mohd Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak helped Negeri Sembilan FC to a 2-1 win over Kelantan FC in a match played at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

The victory propelled them to top spot at 17 points, a point above Sarawak United, who have a match in hand.

The Hobin Jang Hobin squad went ahead as early as the fourth minute before the ‘The Red Warriors’ equalised through Spanish import player Mario Arques Blasco in the 54th minute.

K.Devan’s squad, however, confirmed all three points with Mohd Zaquan’s second goal in the 69th minute.

In another Premier League match, Selangor FC 2 and Kuching FC shared the spoils with 1-1 draw played at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras. — Bernama