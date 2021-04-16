Malaysian teen Jeneath Wong wins Australian Junior Amateur, earns start in Women’s Australian Open

Jeffrey Guan and Jeneath Wong with their trophies. — Picture by David Tease/Golf NSW via ParGolf

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Melbourne-based Malaysian Jeneath Wong added another prestigious title to her glittering CV with a five-stroke won in the Australian Junior Amateur Championship.

Representing Metropolitan Golf Club, Jeneath cruised to a wire-to-wire victory at Gold Creek Country Club in Canberra. The talented 16-year-old carded rounds of 67, 72, 74 and 75 for an even-par 288 total, comfortably ahead of South Australia’s Amelia Whinney on five-over-par.

The victory earned Jeneath a place in the Women’s Australian Open, expected to take place in early 2022.

“I’m very excited to play with the pros. I’ll learn more stuff from them. I’m really happy to see my name on the trophy, especially with Minjee Lee, one of my idols,” said Jeneath, who took her 2021 title tally to three following a win in the Victorian Junior Amateur and a successful defence of the Riversdale Cup.

Jeneath has been living in Melbourne since 2015 when her parents emigrated there and attends St Catherine’s School.

The boys’ title meanwhile went to Jeffrey Guan on eight-under-par, one shot ahead of Aldrich Potgieter. — ParGolf