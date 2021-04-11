JDT players celebrate a goal against PJ City at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor April 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Three goals in the opening half was all defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) needed to down Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC 3-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri tonight and extend their lead in the Super League standings to a comfortable four points.

Coach Benjamin Mora’s men notched their sixth win of the season, thanks to two goals by Brazilian import Bergson da Silva and one by Argentine Gonzalo Cabrera, to maintain their unbeaten run for the season.

Playing on their home ground, JDT began in style when an unmarked Cabrera nodded home as early as in the first minute.

Bergson then stole the show with a brace. His first was with a left-footed drive from outside the box in the 20th minute and his second, 10 minutes later, was a tap-in with his right foot. He has now scored eight goals so far this season.

JDT now have 20 points from eight matches while second-placed Kedah Darul Aman FC have 16 points, followed by Terengganu FC on 15 points.

Over at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur FC recorded their second win of the season after edging second-from-bottom Sri Pahang FC 2-1, thanks to a goal in each half by Paulo Josue in the 18th minute and Daniel Ting’s maiden strike in the 70th minute.

The Elephants pulled one back in second-half injury time but it was simply a case of too little, too late.

Meanwhile, last season’s Super League top scorer Ifedayo Olusegun exploded with a hat-trick to inspire Selangor FC to a 3-1 win over traditional rivals Perak FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.JDT ease past PJ City to extend Super League lead

The Nigerian-born striker found the target in the eighth, 31st and 71st minutes while The Bos Gaurus scored a consolation goal through substitute Mohammad Farid Khazali in second-half injury time.

In another Super League match, Melaka United FC cruised to a 3-0 win over basement side UiTM FC at the UiTM Stadium courtesy of goals by Sony Norde (36th), Stefan Nikolic (60th) and S. Kumaahran (65th).

In Premier League action, Sarawak United stormed to the top of standings after trouncing FAM-NSC Project Squad 7-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium, with Nigerian import Uche Agba helping himself to four goals.

Earlier, Kelantan FC edged Kuching City FC 1-0 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium. — Bernama