SEOUL, Jan 3 — South Korean gaming icon Lee Sang‑hyeok — better known worldwide as Faker — has become the first e‑sports athlete to receive the Cheongryong Medal, the nation’s highest grade of the Order of Sports Merit, in recognition of more than a decade of dominance in League of Legends.

Chosun Daily reported that President Lee Jae‑myung presented the medal to the 30‑year‑old T1 mid‑laner during the government’s 2026 New Year’s reception at the Blue House yesterday.

The Cheongryong Medal is traditionally reserved for athletes who have elevated South Korea’s global standing, with past recipients including marathon legend Sohn Kee‑chung, football coach Gus Hiddink, figure skating champion Kim Yu‑na, Premier League star Son Heung‑min, and golf icon Park Se‑ri.

Lee was hailed in a statement for having “consistently achieved world‑class results” in the League of Legends e‑sports scene, helping cement South Korea’s leadership in global competitive gaming.

His most recent achievement — leading T1 to an unprecedented third consecutive World Championship title in 2025 — marked the team’s sixth Worlds victory and the first three‑peat in the tournament’s history.

Faker was the first among 11 national representatives honored at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, he expressed gratitude to his teammates and fans, saying it was “a great personal honor to receive a medal representing South Korea,” and hoped the recognition would be a source of pride for everyone who supports Korean e‑sports.

Widely regarded as the “GOAT” of e‑sports, Faker debuted professionally in 2013 at age 17 and has remained at the top of the global rankings for more than a decade, shaping the modern era of competitive gaming and becoming one of South Korea’s most recogniseable athletes.