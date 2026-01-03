PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — The proposed standardisation of school uniforms is still under study and has not been finalised, confirming that there will be no changes to student uniforms for the 2026 academic year.

Education director-general Mohd Azam Ahmad said a final decision will only be made after a thorough review of all aspects, with possible implementation in 2027.

“The Education Ministry assures that any decision regarding this matter will be communicated in advance to parents and all relevant stakeholders,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the proposal aims to promote unity among students and help ease parents’ financial burden for school preparations. — Bernama