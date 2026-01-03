SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — Puspakom Sdn Bhd will revise the Vehicle Inspection Booking Processing Fee to RM5 from RM3.50 effective this Sunday, as part of efforts to enhance the vehicle inspection booking system to make it more stable, transparent and customer-friendly.

The vehicle inspection service provider said the adjustment is in line with preparations to implement a new vehicle inspection booking system, which is currently in its final phase and includes automatic integration with the Road Transport Department’s mySIKAP portal, as well as improvements to create a more orderly refund process.

“The fee adjustment is made in tandem with preparations to launch a new booking system featuring rebranding, improved interface and enhanced functions to elevate customer experience and booking efficiency,” Puspakom said in a statement yesterday.

Puspakom also noted that the existing processing fee has not been reviewed since the online vehicle inspection booking system was introduced in 2017, and that the adjustment is necessary to ensure the system remains relevant to current automotive industry needs and user expectations.

Full details of the new booking system will be announced next Monday.

Members of the public seeking further information may contact the Puspakom Customer Service Centre at 03-5101 7000 or email [email protected], and follow @puspakomofficial on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. — Bernama