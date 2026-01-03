KOTA SAMARAHAN, Jan 3 — A male driver escaped unhurt while his female passenger sustained injuries after their sedan collided with a trailer lorry near Taman Berlian here this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it dispatched rescuers from the Kota Samarahan fire station after receiving a distress call at 7.10am.

“The incident involved a sedan and a trailer lorry. There were two victims in the sedan – a male driver and a female passenger; and a driver in the lorry trailer.

“Rescuers extricated the woman from the crashed sedan using a stretcher, while the male driver had been extricated before the rescuers’ arrival. The lorry driver was unhurt,” Bomba said in a statement.

Both occupants of the sedan were given initial treatment by paramedics before being sent to the hospital for further medical care.

The operation concluded at 8.16am. — The Borneo Post