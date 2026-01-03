KUCHING, Jan 3 — Kuching has taken a concrete step towards smarter and healthier urban living with the launch of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Smart Poles, enabling real-time air quality monitoring at two Kuching South City Council (MBKS) public parks.

The pilot initiative by MBKS was launched by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian at the MBKS lobby on Saturday.

Dr Sim said the ESG Smart Poles represent a significant advancement in integrating environmental monitoring with public health protection, particularly in open recreational spaces frequently used by families, senior citizens and fitness enthusiasts.

“Air quality is closely linked to public health, especially for children, the elderly and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

“Providing real-time information allows people to make better decisions to protect their health,” he said in his speech.

He explained that the two parks were selected for the pilot phase due to their high public usage and their role as key spaces for recreation, exercise and community interaction.

Through the digital display boards installed on the Smart Poles, park users can instantly view current air quality levels, enabling them to assess whether conditions are suitable for outdoor activities.

“This is particularly beneficial for vulnerable groups and during periods of haze or fluctuating environmental conditions,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the initiative represents an important shift towards preventive and proactive public health management.

“Instead of responding only after health issues arise, we are empowering the public with timely information so they can better protect their health and well-being.

“At the same time, this project clearly demonstrates how environmental, social and governance principles can be implemented meaningfully at the local level,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dr Sim said he hoped this pilot project will serve as a catalyst for the expansion of smart monitoring and ESG-driven infrastructure across Kuching and other parts of Sarawak.

“With reliable data, local authorities and policymakers will be better equipped to plan interventions, strengthen urban resilience and improve overall quality of life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng added that the smart pole would help to improve safety as it is equipped with a closed-circuit television (CCTV) and panic buttons, helping to make the parks safer and giving users greater peace of mind.

He added that the system supports smarter environmental management through integration with MBKS platforms such as iPeople and iBuyBack.

“The data collected helps us understand the relationship between cleanliness, waste management and air quality.

“All this information is connected to the MBKS Smart City Command Centre, enabling us to plan better, respond faster and manage the city more effectively,” he said.

Wee also expressed his appreciation to Plan Malaysia for funding the installation of the two ESG Smart Poles.

“This support shows how strong cooperation between federal agencies and local councils can bring real benefits to the people,” he added. — The Borneo Post