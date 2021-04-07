Zii Jia to get RM25,000 incentive from Kedah govt, says MB

Lee Zii Jia returns against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen during the men’s singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championship at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, central England, March 21, 2021. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ALOR SETAR, April 7 — The Kedah government will give Lee Zii Jia a RM25,000 incentive for winning the All England men’s singles title last month.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the incentive would be handed to Zii Jia when he is back in Kedah.

“We don’t want to disrupt Zii Jia’s tight training schedule because his main target is to win Malaysia’s first ever Olympics gold. We have prepared RM25,000, to be given to him at a ceremony which we have planned,” he told reporters after chairing the state Exco meeting here today.

The Alor Setar-born Zii Jia, 23, beat Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final in Birmingham on March 21.

Muhammad Sanusi also announced a RM10,000 incentive for Kedah-born women’s doubles player Pearly Tan, who partnered M. Thinaah to emerge Swiss Open champions on March 7, their first BWF World Tour Super 300 title. — Bernama