Laporta elected FC Barcelona’s president for second time

Newly elected FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his staff after the press conference, Barcelona March 8, 2021. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Mar 8 — Barcelona members elected Joan Laporta as club president yesterday, turning to the man who oversaw one of their most successful periods to lead them out of an institutional and financial crisis.

Laporta, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010, won a resounding 54.28 per cent of total votes, while Victor Font came second with 29.99 per cent and Toni Freixa was third with 8.58per cent.

Laporta succeeds Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October to avoid facing a vote of no confidence from members who turned on him after Lionel Messi tried to leave the club last August and the team were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Messi was among several Barca players to vote in the election a day after winning 2-0 at Osasuna to go second in La Liga.

Barca said 51,765 out of 109,531 eligible members had voted in the election, which was postponed from January due to coronavirus restrictions in Catalonia. 30,184 people voted for Laporta.

Laporta, 58, was first elected in 2003 and presided over a golden period in the club’s history which witnessed four La Liga titles and two Champions League triumphs. He won a second term unopposed in 2006, with the club’s statutes preventing him from standing for a third in 2010.

He ran in the 2015 elections but was emphatically beaten by incumbent Bartomeu, whose campaign had been boosted by the team winning the treble a month earlier.

Bartomeu was arrested last Monday in a Catalan police probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption which also saw the club’s Camp Nou offices raided. He has not commented on his arrest and made use of his right not to give a statement in court.

Laporta, who celebrated his victory by singing the club’s anthem with his campaign team and sipping champagne, takes over a club with huge financial problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic eliminating ticket revenue and badly hitting merchandising income.

Barca’s last accounts showed a gross debt of more than €1.4 billion euros (RM6.8 billion) with a net debt of €488 million. The club agreed a temporary player pay-cut last year while it had to delay payments to players in December.

Yet things are looking up on the pitch, with Ronald Koeman’s side winning 13 of their last 16 league games and reaching the Copa del Rey final. — Reuters