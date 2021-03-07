Penang FC coach says team should not stay comfortable after victory

GEORGE TOWN, Mar 7 — Penang FC’s victory of 1-0 over Kuala Lumpur City FC in the Super League 2021 match at the Penang City Stadium yesterday, is not a ticket for the team to stay comfortable.

Chief coach Tomas Trucha said the victory was a starting point for his players to improve and enhance the quality of their game before meeting the seven-time Super League champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on March 9.

“Tonight’s match was more in favour of Penang FC, as can be seen through the first half, where the players had many opportunities to collect points that they managed to score the first goal in the first 30 minutes.

“However, we do not want to be comfortable because there are many things to learn as Penang FC is a newcomer in this league and, it cannot be denied that the visitors also gave a tough challenge to Penang FC in the second half, so much so, they missed some beautiful opportunities to add the goals ” he told reporters after the match here last night.

He said the important thing now was to focus on the upcoming match, as well as to draw up a comprehensive strategy, including increasing the stamina of players.

“What is important is that we try to minimise injuries, especially on strikers ,who are often targeted on the field.

“However, for the next match (against JDT), Penang FC is optimistic to face the competition and have seen the pattern of JDT’s game against Kedah (Kedah Darul Aman FC) yesterday,” he said.

The Penang FC team is scheduled to meet JDT at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri on March 9.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican also took the time to observe the sports bubble concept at the stadium.

He was accompanied by State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee and former Penang FC chief executive officer Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah.

“I am satisfied with the implementation of the sports bubble concept at the Penang City Stadium... I see the position between the players who are in the ‘bubble’ and the spectators , comprising the team management and other interested individuals are far apart,” he told a press conference at the stadium here.

Also present to witness the match between Penang FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC, which was held with strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman; Penang Football Association (FAP) president Datuk Abdul Rashid Ismail; Penang City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang and Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. — Bernama