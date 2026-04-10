LONDON, April 10 — Tyson Fury insisted “I’ve still got it” as the former world heavyweight champion vowed to focus on the task at hand in his latest return to the ring.

Fury is up against Russian-born heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in a bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow following a 15-month absence.

The pair spoke during a pre-fight press conference in London yesterday just hours after the chief executive of Croke Park said the 80,000-capacity Dublin venue wanted to stage the long-awaited ‘Battle of Britain’ super-fight between Fury and fellow former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua have almost fought on several occasions, only for contract disputes, fitness issues and losses elsewhere to derail previous attempts to get them into the same ring.

Their camps had reportedly been close to an agreement before Joshua decided to take time out from boxing following a car crash which led to the death of two close friends in December.

The 36-year-old Joshua, however, is now back in training and was present for Derek Chisora’s defeat by Deontay Wilder last Saturday.

Fury, however, insisted yesterday: “I don’t want to mention names when I’ve got a dangerous fighter in front of me. The rest can get a hiding but I need to give Makhmudov a hiding first.”

He added: “Like I said when Daniel Dubois was fighting Anthony Joshua (in 2024), everybody said and all the boxing brains said, ‘AJ will knock him out inside three rounds,’ and they were overlooking him. ‘Are you going to fight Tyson next?’

“And I said you better put some respect on Dubois’ name because he’s going to chin him and that’s what happened. So, I won’t fall down that same hurdle and trap.”

Nevertheless, he did hint at future plans for 2026 when he spoke on Ring’s YouTube channel yesterday.

“As far as I am concerned, I will focus on this big Russian fella, then Anthony Joshua and maybe a third fight (with Oleksandr Usyk),” Fury said.

The 37-year-old Fury retired after his second successive loss to world champion Usyk at the end of 2024 and went a calendar year without a fight before revealing his latest comeback on January 4.

“People always question retirement for me,” said Fury who yesterday reiterated the inspiration for this return was the death of Joshua’s friends because “you have got to live every day like it is your last”.

‘Bored of the normal life’

He added: “I’ve retired five times before and meant it wholeheartedly. I’ve come back four times successfully and we’ll see if it’s five.

“Make no mistake when I retire I have zero intention of returning but I miss the game. However, after a few months I am bored of the normal life. Dropping the kids off at school, taking the dogs for a walk, that kind of stuff. I miss everything that comes with big fights.”

John Fury, Tyson’s father and long a familiar figure in the corner as his son rose through the boxing ranks, said last month a trio of gruelling fights against Deontay Wilder meant the ‘Gypsy King’ is “past his best”.

“Tyson has been gone since the Deontay Wilder fights, they finished him...Makhmudov is a problem for Tyson, said John Fury.

But Tyson said yesterday: “I’ve never lost my speed of reactions. I’ve still got it. 100 percent.”

And Makhmudov played down suggestions that Fury, “a great boxer”, would be hampered by a recent lack of competitive ring time.

“It’s not a problem for him because of his experience,” said Makhmudov, 36, who briefly grabbed Fury in a playful bear hug.

“Maybe it’s the opposite because he can recover from hard fights in the past.” — AFP