CAIRO, April 10 — For Mahmoud Ghneim, a Palestinian, distance and exhaustion are mere footnotes in his unwavering mission to serve his homeland.

As head of the project department for Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM) in Gaza, Mahmoud undertook a gruelling journey of nearly two days across borders to reach the coordination hub in Egypt for the 30-container humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Displaced from Gaza to Iraq, the 35-year-old did not hesitate when called to support the mission.

“We travelled from Iraq to Turkiye, and from Istanbul to Cairo. The journey took about 40 to 45 hours. This is just a small part of our contribution alongside our brothers in Malaysia,” he told reporters at the Mapim-Al Khair warehouse here.

Having dedicated six years to the Malaysian non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mahmoud expressed deep appreciation upon witnessing volunteers from South-east Asia arriving in the Middle East to support the humanitarian effort.

He said the presence of Malaysians, who travel from the far east of Asia, provides a significant morale boost to the people of Gaza amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

“As a citizen of Gaza, I feel very proud when I see our Muslim brothers from the east of Asia, from the farthest regions, who leave their jobs and comfortable lives to come to some of the most difficult places to help the people of Gaza.

“This makes us feel proud of our unity. It makes us proud that we all gather as Muslims in this matter,” he added.

Beyond the logistical scale of delivering 30 containers of aid, Mahmoud emphasised that the relationship between Gaza and Malaysia is deeply rooted in mutual love and respect.

He shared that many Gazans regard Malaysia as one of their most cherished foreign nations, citing the consistent support extended by its people, government and institutions.

Reflecting on the personal toll of the conflict, Mahmoud revealed that he has lost family members and close friends during the ongoing escalations.

Despite the immense grief, he remains steadfast in his mission, viewing the humanitarian aid from Malaysia as a vital lifeline that keeps hope among Palestinian in their darkest hours.

Meanwhile, for Malaysian volunteer Nik Abd Aziz Nik Mohd, his involvement in the mission is a responsibility that demands mental and physical resilience, particularly in facing logistical challenges and unpredictable geopolitical situations.

He said coordination between NGOs and government diplomatic channels is key to ensuring that the 30 containers of dry goods do not end up stranded in warehouses.

“We have seen how the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, worked together to contact the authorities in Egypt to ensure all aid efforts run smoothly.

“With diplomatic relations between these countries, and also coordination from the NGOs themselves, I feel that this humanitarian aid will reach the people in Gaza,” he said.

He added that sentiments from netizens and scepticism among the wider public still exist, but he prefers to remain focused on the humanitarian goal.

“This is a global humanitarian issue, and regardless of religion or race, we see it as one of our responsibilities,” he said.

The 30-container humanitarian mission to Gaza 2026, organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (Mapim), involves the delivery of 30 containers carrying 374 tonnes of aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

The mission is also joined by Malaysian media personnel, including a reporter and a photographer from Bernama. — Bernama