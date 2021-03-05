Malaysian cricket matches to be livestreamed to over 15 million people in India, says cricket association

File picture of Malaysia’s Mohamad Norwira Zazmie Abdul Halim (right) about to strike the ball during a cricket match with Thailand at Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysian cricket matches will soon be livestreamed to over 15 million people in India.

The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA), in a statement today, said this had been made possible through a recently inked two-year partnership with India’s premier multi-sport platform FanCode.

Through the partnership, FanCode acquired the exclusive rights to live stream Malaysia’s cricket matches to over 15 million of its subscribers in India for 2021 and 2022.

“This partnership marks the first time exclusive rights have been awarded. With this partnership, MCA see exciting times ahead as all broadcasting will be carried out by MCA’s in-house broadcast team.

“ ... Under these exclusive rights, FanCode will stream a total of 500 matches to its users,” MCA said president Mahinda Vallipuram, adding that the partnership would open doors to greater involvement with corporate bodies and tourism agencies. — Bernama