Koeman says Barca future still uncertain as election looms

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reacts during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, December 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, March 5 — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has conceded his future is out of his hands ahead of the club’s looming presidential election.

The Catalans have been without a permanent president since previous incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned last October. However, club members will elect a new chief on Sunday.

One of the three candidates, Victor Font, has campaigned on the basis he will bring former midfielder and current Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez in as a new head coach.

Koeman, who has led his side to second in the La Liga table and the final of the Copa del Rey, said whoever wins the election holds the key to his future.

“It’s not in my hands. The only thing I know is that I have another year of my contract to run after this season,” Koeman told a news conference ahead of tomorrow’s league trip to Osasuna.

“In a couple of days there’ll be a new president and he’ll have his say. I’m just focused on winning games. The rest of it is out of my hands.

“There’s so many games we don’t have time to think about much else. At the end of the day, the new president will decide and I’m fed up of these questions.”

Barca sit five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more, but have the chance to capitalise on the fact the league leaders play fellow title challengers Real Madrid this weekend.

The Dutchman said on this one occasion Barca would be backing arch-rivals Real given the points gap to Atleti.

“It’s always better that the side in first place drops points, but first thing’s first, and that’s that we have to win,” he said.

Koeman will be without central defenders Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo for the trip to Pamplona. Midfielder Miralem Pjanic has returned to full training following an ankle knock. — Reuters