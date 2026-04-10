KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Some 63 per cent of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members eligible for withdrawals under the Akaun Fleksibel facility have yet to tap into it, despite nearly RM16.6 billion already being withdrawn by others as of October 2025.

In its latest research report titled Enduring Today Shaping Tomorrow: Akaun Fleksibel as a Financial Lifeline for Wellbeing released yesterday, the EPF said the majority of its 13.3 million eligible members have not utilised the facility, reflecting differing financial circumstances and personal choices.

Among those who did not withdraw, 44 per cent had sufficient balances but chose to leave their savings untouched, while the remaining 56 per cent were unable to make withdrawals due to insufficient funds.

The report noted that nearly five million members below the age of 55 – or 37 per cent of those eligible – have made at least one withdrawal, with total withdrawals reaching RM16.6 billion.

Akaun Fleksibel, introduced in May 2024 as part of the EPF’s restructuring exercise, allows members to withdraw savings at their discretion, provided sufficient funds are available.

Under the revised structure, contributions are split into three accounts: 75 per cent into Akaun Persaraan, 15 per cent into Akaun Sejahtera, and 10 per cent into Akaun Fleksibel.

During the initial transfer period, which ended on August 31, 2024, some 4.1 million members moved RM14.5 billion into Akaun Fleksibel.

Of this group, 3.6 million – or 88.1 per cent – have since made at least one withdrawal, while 11.9 per cent have yet to do so, suggesting some opted in as a precaution rather than for immediate use.

Of the RM14.5 billion transferred, RM2.5 billion remains unutilised as of October 2025.

The EPF study also found that among the 3.9 million members who opted for the initial transfer and subsequently withdrew, 77.4 per cent took out more than their transferred amount, indicating continued reliance on the facility.

A further 11.2 per cent made partial withdrawals, while 11.4 per cent withdrew their full balances.

In addition, about 1.1 million members who did not opt for the initial transfer still withdrew a combined RM1.2 billion, relying solely on new contributions and dividends.